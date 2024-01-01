Each column in the grid is defined using a Column Definition (
ColDef). Columns are positioned in the grid according to the order the Column Definitions are specified in the Grid Options.
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{ field: 'athlete' },
{ field: 'sport' },
{ field: 'age' }
],
// other grid options ...
}
See Column Properties for all available properties.
Column Defaults
Use
defaultColDef to set properties across ALL Columns.
const gridOptions = {
defaultColDef: {
width: 150,
cellStyle: { fontWeight: 'bold' },
},
// other grid options ...
}
Column Types
Use
columnTypes to define a set of Column properties to be applied together. The properties in a column type are applied to a Column by setting its
type property.
const gridOptions = {
// Define column types
columnTypes: {
currency: {
width: 150,
valueFormatter: CurrencyFormatter
},
shaded: {
cellClass: 'shaded-class'
}
},
columnDefs: [
{ field: 'productName'},
// uses properties from currency type
{ field: 'boughtPrice', type: 'currency'},
// uses properties from currency AND shaded types
{ field: 'soldPrice', type: ['currency', 'shaded'] },
],
// other grid options ...
}
Column Types work on Columns only and not Column Groups.
The below example shows Column Types.
Provided Column Types
The grid provides the Column Types
rightAligned and
numericColumn. Both of these types right align the header and cells contents by applying CSS classes
ag-right-aligned-header to Column Headers and
ag-right-aligned-cell to Cells.
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{ headerName: 'Column A', field: 'a' },
{ headerName: 'Column B', field: 'b', type: 'rightAligned' },
{ headerName: 'Column C', field: 'c', type: 'numericColumn' },
],
// other grid options ...
}
Column IDs
Each column generated by the grid is given a unique Column ID, which is used in parts of the Grid API.
If you are using the API and the column IDs are a little complex (e.g. if two columns have the same
field, or if you are using
valueGetter instead of
field) then it is useful to understand how column IDs are generated.
If the user provides
colId in the column definition, then this is used, otherwise the
field is used. If both
colId and
field exist then
colId gets preference. If neither
colId nor
field exists then a number is assigned. Finally, the ID is ensured to be unique by appending
'_n' if necessary, where
n is the first positive number that allows uniqueness.
In the example below, columns are set up to demonstrate the different ways IDs are generated. Open the example in a new tab and observe the output in the dev console. Note the following:
- Col 1 and Col 2 both use
colId. The grid appends
'_1'to Col 2 to make the ID unique.
- Col 3 and Col 4 both use
field. The grid appends
'_1'to Col 4 to make the ID unique.
- Col 5 and Col 6 have neither
colIdor
fieldso the grid generates column IDs.