A Cell Editor Component is the UI that appears, normally inside the Cell, that takes care of the Edit operation. You can select from the Provided Cell Editors or create your own Custom Cell Editor Components.

The example below shows some Provided Editor Components and some Custom Editor Components.

Custom Components

The interface for the cell editor component is as follows:

interface ICellEditorComp { init ? ( params : ICellEditorParams ) : void ; afterGuiAttached ? ( ) : void ; getGui ( ) : HTMLElement ; getValue ( ) : any ; destroy ? ( ) : void ; isPopup ? ( ) : boolean ; getPopupPosition ? ( ) : string ; isCancelBeforeStart ? ( ) : boolean ; isCancelAfterEnd ? ( ) : boolean ; focusIn ? ( ) : boolean ; focusOut ? ( ) : boolean ; }