A Cell Editor Component is the UI that appears, normally inside the Cell, that takes care of the Edit operation. You can select from the Provided Cell Editors or create your own Custom Cell Editor Components.
The example below shows some Provided Editor Components and some Custom Editor Components.
Custom Components
The interface for the cell editor component is as follows:
interface ICellEditorComp {
// gets called once after the editor is created
init?(params: ICellEditorParams): void;
// Gets called once after GUI is attached to DOM.
// Useful if you want to focus or highlight a component
// (this is not possible when the element is not attached)
afterGuiAttached?(): void;
// Mandatory - Return the DOM element of your editor, this is what the grid puts into the DOM
getGui(): HTMLElement;
// Mandatory - Return the final value - called by the grid once after editing is complete
getValue(): any;
// Gets called once by grid after editing is finished
// if your editor needs to do any cleanup, do it here
destroy?(): void;
// Gets called once after initialised. If you return true, the editor will
// appear in a popup, so is not constrained to the boundaries of the cell.
// This is great if you want to, for example, provide you own custom dropdown list
// for selection. Default is false (ie if you don't provide the method).
isPopup?(): boolean;
// Gets called once, only if isPopup() returns true. Return "over" if the
// popup should cover the cell, or "under" if it should be positioned below
// leaving the cell value visible. If this method is not present, the
// default is "over"
getPopupPosition?(): string;
// Gets called once after initialised. If you return true, the editor will not be
// used and the grid will continue editing. Use this to make a decision on editing
// inside the init() function, eg maybe you want to only start editing if the user
// hits a numeric key, but not a letter, if the editor is for numbers.
isCancelBeforeStart?(): boolean;
// Gets called once after editing is complete. If your return true, then the new
// value will not be used. The editing will have no impact on the record. Use this
// if you do not want a new value from your gui, i.e. you want to cancel the editing.
isCancelAfterEnd?(): boolean;
// If doing full line edit, then gets called when focus should be put into the editor
focusIn?(): boolean;
// If doing full line edit, then gets called when focus is leaving the editor
focusOut?(): boolean;
}
The params object provided to the
init method of the cell editor has the following interface: