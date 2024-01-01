Excel Export allows to include Excel Formulas in the exported file. You can use formulas to translate any column Value Getters logic, so the column values are correctly computed locally in Excel.
Exporting formulas
There are two ways to export formulas.
- Set
dataType='Formula'in the Excel Styles for a column.
- Set
autoConvertFormulas=truein the Excel export parameters to be used across all columns.
Formula Data Type
When a cell is exported with
dataType='Formula', the cell content will be automatically converted to an Excel formula. It is your responsibility to ensure the value in the grid cell is a valid Excel formula.
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{ field: 'firstName', headerName: 'First Name' },
{ field: 'lastName', headerName: 'Last Name' },
{
headerName: 'Full Name',
cellClass: 'fullName',
valueGetter: params => {
return `${params.data.firstName} ${params.data.lastName}`;
}
},
],
defaultExcelExportParams: {
processCellCallback: params => {
const rowIndex = params.accumulatedRowIndex;
const valueGetter = params.column.getColDef().valueGetter;
return !!valueGetter ? `=CONCATENATE(A${rowIndex}, " ", B${rowIndex})` : params.value;
}
},
excelStyles: [
{
id: 'fullName',
dataType: 'Formula'
}
],
// other grid options ...
}
Note the following:
- The
Full Namecolumn uses a
valueGetterto combine
First Nameand
Last Name.
- The
processCellCallbackcreate a formula that has a similar function of the
valueGetter.
- The exported Excel Sheet will have the
Full Namecolumn computed using a formula that uses the
First Nameand
Last Namecolumns as inputs.
Auto Convert Formulas
When
autoConvertFormulas=true is set, the Excel Export will automatically convert any cell with a value that starts with '=' into a formula. As you wouldn't normally display the formula text in the grid (instead, you will display its results), you can provide the Excel formula text in the call to
processCellCallback, implementing the logic used to compute the cell value in the column's
valueGetter. This substitution of
valueGetter logic for an Excel formula in the exported Excel file is shown in the code segment and sample below.
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{ field: 'firstName', headerName: 'First Name' },
{ field: 'lastName', headerName: 'Last Name' },
{
headerName: 'Full Name',
valueGetter: params => {
return `${params.data.firstName} ${params.data.lastName}`;
}
},
],
defaultExcelExportParams: {
autoConvertFormulas: true, // instead of dataType='Formula'
processCellCallback: params => {
const rowIndex = params.accumulatedRowIndex;
const valueGetter = params.column.getColDef().valueGetter;
return !!valueGetter ? `=CONCATENATE(A${rowIndex}, " ", B${rowIndex})` : params.value;
}
},
// other grid options ...
}
Note the following:
- The
Full Namecolumn uses a
valueGetterto combine
First Nameand
Last Name.
- The
processCellCallbackcode will be executed for all cells exported to Excel. This code will create an Excel formula for any cell with a
valueGetter. In our sample there's only one such column (Full Name), and we output the corresponding formula (CONCATENATE) into the Excel exported file. This way the exported Excel file will have cells in the
Full Namecolumn be computed based on the values of
First Nameand
Last Name.
- As
autoConvertFormulas=truethere is no need to declare
dataType='Formula'
