This section describes the behaviour of the Set Filter Tree List and shows how it can be configured.
The Tree List allows the user to display the values in the Filter List grouped in a tree structure.
Enabling Tree Lists
Tree List is enabled by setting
filterParams.treeList = true. There are four different ways the tree structure can be created:
- The column values are of type
Date, in which case the tree will be year -> month -> day. Note that if the
Dateobjects have a time defined, then a Key Creator must also be supplied to generate a unique key without the time.
- Tree Data mode is enabled and the column is a group column. The Filter List will match the tree structure. A Key Creator must be supplied to convert the array of keys.
- Grouping is enabled and the column is the group column. The Filter List will match the group structure. A Key Creator must be supplied to convert the array of keys.
- A
filterParams.treeListPathGetteris provided to get a custom tree path for the column values. Each row must map to a leaf value in the tree. If the column values are Complex Objects, a Key Creator will also be required.