This section covers the ways data can be accessed once it has been supplied to the grid.

Each time you pass data to the grid, the grid wraps each data item with a Row Node object. For example, if your data has 20 rows, the grid creates 20 Row Node objects, each Row Node wrapping one item of your data.

It is sometimes handy to access these Row Nodes. One example where it is handy is if you want to select a row, you can call rowNode.setSelected(true) to select it. This section details the different ways a Row Node can be accessed.

The following methods are provided for accessing the individual Row Nodes. A deeper explanation of these methods, along with examples, is provided further down.

Accessing Row Node API Methods