Menu Item Components allow you to customise the menu items shown in the Column Menu and Context Menu. Use these when the provided menu items do not meet your requirements.

The following example demonstrates a custom menu item component in both the column menu and context menu.

Implement this interface to provide a custom menu item.

interface IMenuItemComp { getGui ( ) : HTMLElement ; init ( params : IMenuItemParams ) : void ; configureDefaults ( ) : boolean | IMenuConfigParams ; setActive ( active : boolean ) : void ; setExpanded ( expanded : boolean ) : void ; select ( ) : void ; }

To enable the default menu item behaviour, implement the configureDefaults method and return true (see Providing Custom Behaviour).

The interface for the menu item parameters is as follows: