The Status Bar appears below the grid and contains Status Bar Panels. Panels can be Grid Provided Panels or Custom Status Bar Panels.
Configure the Status Bar with the
statusBar grid property. The property takes a list of Status Bar Panels.
const gridOptions = {
statusBar: {
statusPanels: [
{ statusPanel: 'agTotalAndFilteredRowCountComponent' },
{ statusPanel: 'agTotalRowCountComponent' },
{ statusPanel: 'agFilteredRowCountComponent' },
{ statusPanel: 'agSelectedRowCountComponent' },
{ statusPanel: 'agAggregationComponent' }
]
},
// other grid options ...
}
Some Status Panels only show when a Range Selection is present.
Provided Panels
The Status Bar Panels provided by the grid are as follows:
agTotalRowCountComponent: Provides the total row count.
agTotalAndFilteredRowCountComponent: Provides the total and filtered row count.
agFilteredRowCountComponent: Provides the filtered row count.
agSelectedRowCountComponent: Provides the selected row count.
agAggregationComponent: Provides aggregations on the selected range.
Configuration
The
align property can be
left,
center or
right (default).
The
key is used for Accessing Panel Instances via the grid API
getStatusPanel(key). This can be useful for interacting with Custom Panels.
Additional
props are passed to Status Panels using
statusPanelParams. The provided panel
agAggregationComponent can have
aggFuncs passed.
const gridOptions = {
statusBar: {
statusPanels: [
{
key: 'aUniqueString',
statusPanel: 'agTotalRowCountComponent',
align: 'left'
},
{
statusPanel: 'agAggregationComponent',
statusPanelParams: {
// possible values are: 'count', 'sum', 'min', 'max', 'avg'
aggFuncs: ['avg', 'sum']
}
}
]
},
// other grid options ...
}
Labels (e.g. "Rows", "Total Rows", "Average") and number formatting are changed using the grid's Localisation.
The Aggregation Panel
agAggregationComponent will only work on number values.
The Status Bar sizes its height to fit content. When no panels are visible, the Status Bar will have zero height (not be shown). Add CSS to have a fixed height on the Status Bar.
.ag-status-bar {
min-height: 35px;
}
Custom Panels
Applications that are using Server-side Data or which require bespoke Status Bar Panels can provide their own custom Status Bar panels.
Implement this interface to create a status bar component.
interface IStatusPanelComp {
// mandatory methods
// Return the DOM element of your component, this is what the grid puts into the DOM.
getGui(): HTMLElement;
// optional methods
// The init(params) method is called on the status bar component once.
// See below for details on the parameters.
init(params: IStatusPanelParams): void;
// Called when the `statusBar` grid option is updated.
// If this method returns `true`, the grid assumes that
// the status panel has updated with the latest params,
// and takes no further action. If this method returns `false`,
// or is not implemented, the grid will destroy and
// recreate the status panel.
refresh(params: IStatusPanelParams): boolean;
// Gets called when the grid is destroyed.
// If your status bar components needs to do any cleanup, do it here.
destroy(): void;
}
The method init(params) takes a params object with the interface
IStatusPanelParams.