This section describes how the Set Filter can be controlled programmatically using API calls.

Set Filter Model

Get and set the state of the Set Filter by getting and setting the model on the filter instance.

const model = api . getColumnFilterModel ( 'country' ) ; await api . setColumnFilterModel ( 'country' , { values : [ 'Spain' , 'Ireland' , 'South Africa' ] } ) ; api . onFilterChanged ( ) ;

The filter model contains an array of string values where each item in the array corresponds to an element to be selected from the set.