Each Column has a Column Header providing a Header Name and typically functions such as Column Resize, Row Sorting and Row Filtering.

Header Name

When no header name is provided, the grid will derive the header name from the provided field . The grid expects the field value to use Camel Case and will insert spaces between word breaks to build a readable header name.

columnDefs : [ { field : 'athlete' } , { field : 'firstName' } , { headerName : 'foo' , field : 'bar' } ] ,

Header Height

These properties can be used to change the different heights used in the headers.