Custom Tool Panel Components can be included into the grid's Side Bar. Implement these when you require more Tool Panels to meet your application requirements.

The example below provides a 'Custom Stats' Tool Panel to demonstrates how to create and register a Custom Tool Panel Component with the grid and include it the Side Bar:

Implementing a Tool Panel Component

Implement this interface to create a tool panel component.

interface IToolPanelComp { getGui ( ) : HTMLElement ; init ( params : IToolPanelParams ) : void ; refresh ( params : IToolPanelParams ) : boolean | void ; getState ( ) : any ; }

The interface for the init parameters is as follows: