Custom Tool Panel Components can be included into the grid's Side Bar. Implement these when you require more Tool Panels to meet your application requirements.

The example below provides a 'Custom Stats' Tool Panel to demonstrates how to create and register a Custom Tool Panel Component with the grid and include it the Side Bar:

Implementing a Tool Panel Component

Implement this interface to create a tool panel component.

interface IToolPanelComp {
   // mandatory methods

   // Returns the DOM element for this Tool Panel
   getGui(): HTMLElement;

   // optional methods

   // The init(params) method is called on the tool panel once upon component initialisation.
   init(params: IToolPanelParams): void;

   // Called when `api.refreshToolPanel()` is called (with the current params).
   // Also called when the `sideBar` grid option is updated (with the updated params).
   // When `sideBar` is updated, if this method returns `true`,
   // then the grid will take no further action.
   // Otherwise, the tool panel will be destroyed and recreated.
   refresh(params: IToolPanelParams): boolean | void;

   // If saving and restoring state, this should return the current state
   getState(): any;
}

The interface for the init parameters is as follows: