Custom Tool Panel Components can be included into the grid's Side Bar. Implement these when you require more Tool Panels to meet your application requirements.
The example below provides a 'Custom Stats' Tool Panel to demonstrates how to create and register a Custom Tool Panel Component with the grid and include it the Side Bar:
Implementing a Tool Panel Component
Implement this interface to create a tool panel component.
interface IToolPanelComp {
// mandatory methods
// Returns the DOM element for this Tool Panel
getGui(): HTMLElement;
// optional methods
// The init(params) method is called on the tool panel once upon component initialisation.
init(params: IToolPanelParams): void;
// Called when `api.refreshToolPanel()` is called (with the current params).
// Also called when the `sideBar` grid option is updated (with the updated params).
// When `sideBar` is updated, if this method returns `true`,
// then the grid will take no further action.
// Otherwise, the tool panel will be destroyed and recreated.
refresh(params: IToolPanelParams): boolean | void;
// If saving and restoring state, this should return the current state
getState(): any;
}
The interface for the init parameters is as follows: