This section covers the Server-Side Cache and configurations available in the Server-Side Row Model.

As many of the configurations available in the Server-Side Row Model relate to the Server-Side Cache it is important to understand how the grid organises data obtained from the server into caches.

Server-Side Cache

The grid arranges rows into blocks which are in turn stored in a cache as illustrated below:

Fig 1. Server-side Cache

There is a cache containing the top-level rows (i.e. on the root node) and for each individual Row Grouping level. When the grid initialises, it will retrieve an initial number (as per configuration) of blocks containing rows, and as the user scrolls down more blocks will be loaded.

Several Configurations, such as cacheBlockSize and maxBlocksInCache , are expressed in terms of the Server-Side Cache.

The example below demonstrates some configurations. Note the following:

The grid property cacheBlockSize = 50 . This sets the block size to 50, thus rows are read back 50 at a time.

. This sets the block size to 50, thus rows are read back 50 at a time. The grid property maxBlocksInCache = 2 . This means the grid will keep two blocks in memory only. To see this in action, scroll past row 100 (which will require a third block to be loaded), then quickly scroll back to the start and you will observe the first block needs to be reloaded.

Block Loading Debounce

It may be desirable to scroll through the entire dataset without the need for intermediate blocks to be loaded.

The example below shows how debouncing block loading can be achieved. Note the following:

The response from the server sets the rowCount property so that the vertical scrollbars bounds are set such that the entire dataset can be scrolled through.

blockLoadDebounceMillis = 1000 - loading of blocks is delayed by 1000ms . This allows for skipping over blocks when scrolling to advanced positions.

The grid property debug = true . This means the browser's dev console will show loading block details.

Providing Additional Data

It is possible to supply extra data to the grid outside of the datasource lifecycle. This can be used to populate the grid with data before scrolling, provide hierarchical data, or provide additional blocks.