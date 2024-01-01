AG Grid modules allow you to cherry pick grid features resulting in a smaller application bundle size overall.

Modules

The table below summarises the modules provided in AG Grid Community and AG Grid Enterprise. See Module Examples to learn how the Example Runner can be used to determine the module required for a given feature.

Community Module Exported Grid Core @ag-grid-community/core Core Grid Components: GridOptions, ColDef etc Grid Styles @ag-grid-community/styles Core Grid Styles and Themes Client Side Row Model @ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model ClientSideRowModelModule Infinite Row Model @ag-grid-community/infinite-row-model InfiniteRowModelModule CSV Export @ag-grid-community/csv-export CsvExportModule

Framework Module Exported Angular Support @ag-grid-community/angular Angular Support

Framework Module Exported Enterprise Core (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/core LicenseManager Charts (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/charts-enterprise GridChartsModule Sparklines (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/sparklines SparklinesModule Clipboard (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/clipboard ClipboardModule Column Tool Panel & Column Menu Panel (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/column-tool-panel ColumnsToolPanelModule Excel Export (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export ExcelExportModule Filter Tool Panel (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/filter-tool-panel FiltersToolPanelModule Master Detail (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/master-detail MasterDetailModule Context & Column Menu (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/menu MenuModule Range Selection (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/range-selection RangeSelectionModule Rich Select (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/rich-select RichSelectModule Row Grouping, Pivoting & Tree Data (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/row-grouping RowGroupingModule Server Side Row Model (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/server-side-row-model ServerSideRowModelModule Set Filter (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/set-filter SetFilterModule Multi Filter (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/multi-filter MultiFilterModule Advanced Filter (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/advanced-filter AdvancedFilterModule Side Bar (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/side-bar SideBarModule Status Bar (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/status-bar StatusBarModule Viewport Row Model (e) @ag-grid-enterprise/viewport-row-model ViewportRowModelModule

Mixing packages and modules

Do not mix packages and modules ! This will result in a large bundle size!

It is important that you do not mix packages and modules in the same application as this will result in AG Grid being included twice and doubling your bundle size! All modules are scoped by either @ag-grid-community/* or @ag-grid-enterprise/* and should not be mixed with the standalone packages of ag-grid-community and ag-grid-enterprise .

Modules Packages @ag-grid-community/xxxxx ag-grid-community @ag-grid-enterprise/xxxxx ag-grid-enterprise

"dependencies" : { "ag-grid-community" : "~31.2.0" "@ag-grid-enterprise/row-grouping" : "~31.2.0" }

Installing AG Grid Modules

The grid requires at least one of the following Row Model modules:

ClientSideRowModelModule

InfiniteRowModelModule

ServerSideRowModelModule (e)

ViewportRowModelModule (e)

After that all other modules are optional depending on your requirements.

Dependant Modules

As a developer you do not need to worry about module dependencies. For example, the FilterToolPanelModule depends on the SideBarModule but as we have set up the dependencies as part of the module definition npm will install the dependant packages for you.

Also, when Registering Modules you only need to register the feature you require and AG Grid will take care of registering any dependant modules. Dependant modules will be registered in the same scope (Globally / Individual) depending on how you register the feature module.

Registering AG Grid Modules

When including AG Grid in your application via modules it is your responsibility to register the required modules with the grid before it is instantiated. You can either register them globally or pass them individually to each grid instance.

Providing Modules Globally

You can import and register modules globally, but you need to ensure that this is done before any Grids are instantiated. Any modules registered globally will be available to all Grids.

Specify Modules Dependencies

Import Modules

Register Modules

A real-world example might be that we wish to use the Client Side Row Model (the default row model) together with the CSV , Excel and Master/Detail features.

Additionally we're writing an Angular application, so we need to specify the @ag-grid-community/angular dependency:

"dependencies" : { "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" : "~31.2.0" , "@ag-grid-community/csv-export" : "~31.2.0" , "@ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export" : "~31.2.0" , "@ag-grid-enterprise/master-detail" : "~31.2.0" , "@ag-grid-community/angular" : "~31.2.0" , }

We now need to register the Grid modules we wish to use - note that this does not include @ag-grid-community/angular as the Angular support is not a Grid feature, but rather a support library:

import { ModuleRegistry } from '@ag-grid-community/core' ; import { ClientSideRowModelModule } from "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" ; import { CsvExportModule } from "@ag-grid-community/csv-export" ; import { ExcelExportModule } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export" ; import { MasterDetailModule } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/master-detail" ; ModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ ClientSideRowModelModule , CsvExportModule , ExcelExportModule , MasterDetailModule ] ) ;

Providing Modules To Individual Grids

Modules can be registered directly with individual grids. Modules registered directly with a grid will only be available to that grid. When a grid is instantiated it uses both globally and individually registered modules.

Individually registering modules is most useful when you have multiple Grids in your application with varying feature requirements. It may also lead to smaller bundle sizes if your application uses lazy loading / code splitting.

The steps required are:

Specify Modules Dependencies

Import Modules

Pass to Grid

Using the same real-world example from above the package.json dependencies will be the same but how we register the modules is different.

Example

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ClientSideRowModelModule } from "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" ; import { CsvExportModule } from "@ag-grid-community/csv-export" ; import { ExcelExportModule } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export" ; import { MasterDetailModule } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/master-detail" ; public modules : Module [ ] = [ ClientSideRowModelModule , CsvExportModule , ExcelExportModule , MasterDetailModule ] ; < ag - grid - angular > [ rowData ] = "rowData" [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" [ modules ] = "modules" < / ag - grid - angular >

The following example shows how you can configure individual grids using a combination of shared Global registrations as well as individual grid module registration. Note the following:

Globally registered modules: ['ClientSideRowModelModule', 'MenuModule', 'GridChartsModule'] .

. Left Grid individually registers: ['ClipboardModule', 'SetFilterModule']

Right Grid individually registers: ['ExcelExportModule']

To see the difference in features open the ContextMenu and open the column filter:

The Left grid has options for charting, clipboard and CSV export.

The Right grid has options for charting and CSV and Excel export.

The Left grid uses the Set Filter while the Right grid uses the Text Filter or Number Filter depending on the cell data type.

Core Modules

If you specify any Community or Enterprise dependency then the corresponding core module will also be pulled in and be made available to you. For example, if you include @ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model - a Community Module - then @ag-grid-community/core will be available. If you include @ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export - an Enterprise Module - then @ag-grid-enterprise/core will also be available.

You'll require the @ag-grid-community/core module for Grid related definitions and @ag-grid-enterprise/core for the LicenseManager .

If we have the following modules specified:

"dependencies" : { "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" : "~31.2.0" , "@ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export" : "~31.2.0" , }

We can then assume the core packages are available implicitly and import from them:

import { GridApi } from "@ag-grid-community/core" ; import { LicenseManager } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/core" ; LicenseManager . setLicenseKey ( ... your key ... ) ;

CSS/SCSS Paths

CSS & SCSS is available in the @ag-grid-community/styles module.

CSS users should import the correct file for their theme:

import "@ag-grid-community/styles/ag-grid.css" ; import "@ag-grid-community/styles/ag-theme-quartz.css" ;

If using SCSS, the import is the same regardless of the theme used:

@use "~@ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ; @include ag. grid-styles ( ( theme : balham ) ) ;

See Choosing a Theme for full details of how to select a theme using Sass.

Module Examples

Our Example Runner enables you to view the modules version of an example via the dropdown in the bottom left-hand corner.

When 'Modules' is selected, the source code includes the required modules along with the module import paths. This means you can copy and paste code from our examples without further tweaks.