Column Definitions contain both stateful and non-stateful attributes. Stateful attributes can have their values changed by the grid (e.g. Column sort can be changed by the user clicking on the column header). Non-stateful attributes do not change from what is set in the Column Definition (e.g. once the Header Name is set as part of a Column Definition, it typically does not change).

The DOM also has stateful vs non-stateful attributes. For example consider a DOM element and setting element.style.width="100px" will indefinitely set width to 100 pixels, the browser will not change this value. However setting element.scrollTop=200 will set the scroll position, but the browser can change the scroll position further following user interaction, thus scroll position is stateful as the browser can change the state.