Customising Cell and Row Group values
By default, the values exported to Excel will be formatted via the Using the Value Formatter for Export feature.
The grid cell and row group values can be customised specifically for Excel export using the following function params for a call to
exportDataAsExcel API method or in the
defaultExcelExportParams.
gridApi.exportDataAsExcel({
processCellCallback(params) {
const value = params.value
return value === undefined ? '' : `_${value}_`
},
processRowGroupCallback(params) {
return `row group: ${params.node.key}`
}
})