This section shows how Bar Sparklines can be customised by overriding the default bar options.
The following Bar Sparkline Options can be used to customise Bar Sparklines:
- Bar Fill Options
- Bar Stroke Options
- Bar Padding Options
- Bar Label Options
- Axis Line Options
- Sparkline Padding Options
Also see Additional Customisations for more advanced customisations that are common across all sparklines.
The snippet below shows option overrides for the Bar Sparkline:
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
// Optional customisation properties
fill: '#5470c6',
stroke: '#91cc75',
highlightStyle: {
fill: '#fac858'
},
valueAxisDomain: [0, 1]
},
In the snippet above, the
valueAxisDomain property is optional.
valueAxisDomain is used to specify the interval within which the data values lie. These boundaries are used to create a scale which will be used to map data values from
0px to the size of the sparkline.
If the
valueAxisDomain property is ommitted, the domain will be set to the minmum and maximum values in the provided data, hence it could be different for different sparklines in the grid depending on the provided data.
The following example demonstrates the results of the Bar Sparkline options above:
- Note that
valueAxisDomainhas been set to
[0, 1], indicating that the supplied data across all sparklines will contain values from
0to
1. This allows easy comparisons across the different sparklines in the grid column as all sparklines will have the same domain.
Bar Fill Options
To apply a custom color to the bars, set the
fill property in
sparklineOptions as shown:
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
fill: '#91cc75', // sets the bar fill
}
It is possible to set the fill for the highlighted state of the bar by adding
fill in
highlightStyle options as follows:
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
highlightStyle: {
fill: 'orange', // sets the highlighted bar fill
}
}
The given
fill string can be in one of the following formats:
#rgb- Short Hex Code
#rrggbb- Hex Code
rgb(r, g, b)- RGB
rgba(r, g, b, a)- RGB with an alpha channel
- CSS color keyword - such as
aqua,
orange, etc.
Bar Stroke Options
By default, the
strokeWidth of each bar is
0, so no outline is visible around the bars.
To add a stroke, modify the
strokeWidth and
stroke properties as shown below.
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
stroke: '#ec7c7d', // sets the bar stroke
strokeWidth: 2, // sets the bar stroke width
highlightStyle: {
stroke: '#b5ec7c', // sets the highlighted bar stroke
strokeWidth: 2, // sets the highlighted bar stroke width
}
}
- In the snippet above, we have configured the bar stroke to be
2px in the un-highlighted state, and
2px in the highlighted state.
- Note that the
strokeproperty is also different depending on the highlighted state of the bar.
Here is the result of the configuration shown in the above snippet.
If
strokeWidth is set to a value greater than
1, it is recommended to set the axis line
strokeWidth to the same value in order to preserve the alignment of the bars with the axis line.
Bar Padding Options
The spacing between bars is adjustable via the
paddingInner property. This property takes values between 0 and 1.
It is a proportion of the “step”, which is the interval between the start of a band and the start of the next band.
Here's an example.
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
paddingInner: 0.5, // sets the padding between bars.
}
The padding on the outer edges of the first and last bars can also be adjusted. As with
paddingInner, this value can be between 0 and 1.
If the value of
paddingOuter is increased, the axis line will stick out more at both ends of the sparkline.
Here's a snippet where the
paddingOuter is set to
0.
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
paddingOuter: 0, // sets the padding on the outer edge of the first and last bars.
}
In this case there will be no gap on either end of the sparkline, i.e. between the axis line start and the first bar and the axis line end and the last bar. This is demonstrated below in the middle sparkline.
Bar Label Options
To enable bar labels, set the
enabled property in
label options as shown:
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
label: {
enabled: true // show bar labels
}
}
It is possible to change the text value displayed as the label of individual bars by adding a
formatter callback function to
label options as follows:
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
label: {
enabled: true,
formatter: labelFormatter
}
}
function labelFormatter({ value }) {
return `${value}%`
}
To customise the label text style, set the style attributes in
label options as follows:
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
label: {
enabled: true,
fontWeight: 'bold',
fontStyle: 'italic',
fontSize: 9,
fontFamily: 'Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif',
color: 'black',
}
}
The position of the labels can be specified by setting the
placement property in
label options. By default, the labels are positioned at the end of the bars on the inside, i.e.
placement is set to
insideEnd . The snippet below shows how the positioning of the label can be modified:
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
label: {
enabled: true,
placement: 'center', // positions the labels in the center of the bars
}
}
Label
placement options include
insideBase,
center,
insideEnd and
outsideEnd. These are shown in the screenshots below.
When configuring labels with placement:
outsideEnd, it is recommended to add some padding to the sparkline using the
padding options in order to prevent the labels from being clipped.
Axis Line Options
By default, an axis line is displayed which can be modified using the
axis options.
Here is a snippet to demonstrate axis formatting.
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
axis: {
stroke: '#7cecb3', // sets the axis line stroke
strokeWidth: 3, // sets the axis line strokeWidth
},
}
It's possible to remove the axis line entirely by setting the axis
strokeWidth to
0.
Sparkline Padding Options
To add extra space around the sparklines, custom
padding options can be applied in the following way.
sparklineOptions: {
type: 'bar',
// sets the padding around the sparklines
padding: {
top: 10,
right: 5,
bottom: 10,
left: 5
},
}
- The
top,
right,
bottomand
leftproperties are all optional and can be modified independently.
Building Progress Bars
A progress bar can be used to visualise and compare values across multiple sparklines in the grid. It can illustrate values which have a fixed domain such as percentages and scores.
The following example shows how to build progress bars using bar sparklines. Note that:
- In order to display a progress bar in a sparkline, the data array should only contain a single value, more values in the data array will produce additional bars in the same sparkline.
valueAxisDomainhas been set to
[0, 100], indicating that the supplied data across all sparklines will contain values from
0to
100.
- This allows easy comparisons of percentages across the different sparklines in the grid column as all sparklines will have the same domain.
- The
formattercallback function is used to dynamically set the fill color of each progress bar to different color values based on the data
yValue.
- Percentage Y values are displayed on the inside end of each bar by configuring
labeloptions.
- The axis line and padding are removed to allow more space in each cell for the progress bar.
Additional Customisations
More advanced customisations are discussed separately in the following sections:
- Axis - configure the axis type via
axisoptions.
- Tooltips - configure tooltips using
tooltipoptions.
- Points of Interest - configure individual points of interest using a
formatter.