If you are an Enterprise user you should consider using the Server-Side Row Model instead of the Infinite Row Model. It offers the same functionality with many more features. The differences between row models can be found in our row models summary page.

Infinite scrolling allows the grid to lazy-load rows from the server depending on what the scroll position is of the grid. In its simplest form, the more the user scrolls down, the more rows get loaded.

The grid will have an 'auto extending' vertical scroll. That means as the scroll reaches the bottom position, the grid will extend the height to allow scrolling even further down, almost making it impossible for the user to reach the bottom. This will stop happening once the grid has extended the scroll to reach the last record in the table.

How it Works

The grid will ask your application, via a datasource, for the rows in blocks. Each block contains a subset of rows of the entire dataset. The following diagram is a high-level overview.

When the grid scrolls to a position where there is no corresponding block of rows loaded, the model uses the provided datasource to get the rows for the requested block. In the diagram, the datasource is getting the rows from a database in a remote server.

Turning On Infinite Scrolling

To turn on infinite scrolling, you must a) set the grid property rowModelType to 'infinite' and b) provide a datasource.

gridOptions . rowModelType = 'infinite' ; gridOptions . datasource = myDataSource ; api . setGridOption ( 'datasource' , myDataSource ) ;

Datasource

A datasource must be provided to do infinite scrolling. You specify the datasource as a grid property or using the grid API.

gridOptions . datasource = myDatasource ; api . setGridOption ( 'datasource' , myDatasource ) ;

Changing the Datasource

Changing the datasource after the grid is initialised will reset the infinite scrolling in the grid. This is useful if the context of your data changes, i.e. if you want to look at a different set of data.

If you call setGridOption('datasource', datasource) the grid will act assuming it's a new datasource, resetting the block cache. However you can pass in the same datasource instance. So your application, for example, might have one instance of a datasource that is aware of some external context (e.g. the business date selected for a report, or the 'bank ATM instance' data you are connecting to), and when the context changes, you want to reset, but still keep the same datasource instance. In this case, just call setGridOption('datasource', datasource) and pass the same datasource in again.

Datasource Interface