This section covers different ways to control how row groups are expanded and collapsed.

Opening Group Levels by Default

To open all groups down to a given group level use the groupDefaultExpanded grid option as shown below:

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" [ groupDefaultExpanded ] = "groupDefaultExpanded" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'country' , hide : true , rowGroup : true } , { field : 'year' , hide : true , rowGroup : true } , { field : 'sport' } , { field : 'total' } ] ; this . groupDefaultExpanded = 1 ;

In the snippet above, all country row groups will be expanded by default as groupDefaultExpanded = 1 .

By default groupDefaultExpanded = 0 which means no groups are expanded by default. To expand all row groups set groupDefaultExpanded = -1 .

The example below demonstrates the groupDefaultExpanded behaviour. Note the following:

There are two active row groups as the supplied country and year column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

All country row groups are expanded by default as groupDefaultExpanded = 1 .

Open Groups by Default

To have groups open by default, implement the grid callback isGroupOpenByDefault . This callback is invoked each time a group is created.

< ag - grid - angular [ isGroupOpenByDefault ] = "isGroupOpenByDefault" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . isGroupOpenByDefault = params => { return ( params . field == 'year' && params . key == '2004' ) || ( params . field == 'country' && params . key == 'United States' ) ; } ;