You can target updates to a single row or cell. Updating a single row means asking the grid to replace the data item for one specific row. Updating a cell means keeping the data item but asking the grid to replace one attribute of that data item.

Both single row and single cell updates are done by first getting a reference to the row's Row Node and then using the relevant Row Node API method. See Accessing Data on how to access Row Nodes. Once you have access to the required Row Node, you update its data with the following Row Node API methods: