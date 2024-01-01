There are various different approaches for having the grid update to changes while using the Server-Side Row Model.
The different options for keeping the grid updated are as follows:
- Refresh - Reload all loaded rows from the server.
- Single Row Updates - Update data directly on the existing rows.
- Transactions - Add, remove and update rows in the grid.
Picking Your Strategy
- Does your application have rapidly changing values which need to be reflected in a time sensitive manner to your user?
- If yes, do you need to handle creating and removing rows?
- If yes, then use Transactions
- If not, try Single Row Updates
- If not, then Refresh The Grid
- If yes, do you need to handle creating and removing rows?
