After editing cells in the grid you have the opportunity to parse the value before inserting it into your data. This is done using Value Parsers.
Value Parser
For example suppose you are editing a number using a text editor. The result will be a
string, however you will probably want to store the result as a
number. Use a Value Parser to convert the
string to a
number.
<ag-grid-angular
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-angular>
this.columnDefs = [
{
// name is a string, so don't need to convert
field: 'name',
editable: true,
},
{
// age is a number, so want to convert from string to number
field: 'age',
editable: true,
valueParser: params => Number(params.newValue)
}
];