Use a Value Formatter to provide text formatting of values.

In the example below:

Columns A and B display the value of the field property

and display the value of the property Columns £A and £B use a currencyFormatter to display the value as a currency

and use a to display the value as a currency Columns (A) and (B) use a bracketsFormatter to display the value inside brackets

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'price' , valueFormatter : p => '$' + params . value } , { field : 'code' , valueFormatter : p => params . value . toUpperCase ( ) } ] ;

Value Formatter Definition

Below shows the column definition properties for value formatters.