Here we give some hints on testing AG Grid as part of your application.

Using Jest with Angular (for example with an Nx/Angular project)

In order to test AG Grid with Jest you'll need to make the following configuration changes:

In jest.config.js add the following line:

resolver: '<rootDir>myResolver.js',

Then create a file called myResolver.js in the root directory of your project:

module . exports = ( request , options ) => { return options . defaultResolver ( request , { ... options , packageFilter : pkg => { const packageName = pkg . name ; if ( packageName === '@ag-grid-community/angular' ) { return { ... pkg , } ; } const agDependency = packageName . startsWith ( "@ag-grid" ) ; return { ... pkg , main : agDependency ? './dist/cjs/es5/main.js' : pkg . module || pkg . main , } ; } , } ) ; } ;

We will walk through how you can use testing AG Grid as part of your Angular application, using default build tools provided when using the Angular CLI.

Configuring the Test Module

Before we can test our component we need to configure the TestBed . In this example we have a TestHostComponent that wraps AgGridAngular so we pass that to the TestBed .

@ Component ( { selector : 'app-grid-wrapper' , standalone : true , imports : [ AgGridAngular ] , template : ` <ag-grid-angular [rowData]="rowData" [columnDefs]="columnDefs"></ag-grid-angular> ` , } ) export class TestHostComponent { rowData : any [ ] = [ { name : 'Test Name' , number : 42 } ] ; columnDefs : ColDef [ ] = [ { field : 'name' } , { field : 'number' , colId : 'raw' , headerName : 'Raw Number' , editable : true , cellEditor : EditorComponent } , { field : 'number' , colId : 'renderer' , headerName : 'Renderer Value' , cellRenderer : PoundRenderer } , ] ; @ ViewChild ( AgGridAngular ) public agGrid : AgGridAngular ; } beforeEach ( async ( ) => { await TestBed . configureTestingModule ( { imports : [ TestHostComponent ] , } ) . compileComponents ( ) ; fixture = TestBed . createComponent ( TestHostComponent ) ; component = fixture . componentInstance ; } ) ;

Testing via the Grid API

The grid api will be available after detectChanges() has run and the fixture is stable. This is true if you store a reference to the api within onGridReady or use a ViewChild to access the AgGridAngular component.

it ( 'ViewChild not available until `detectChanges`' , ( ) => { expect ( component . agGrid ) . not . toBeTruthy ( ) ; } ) ; it ( 'ViewChild is available after `detectChanges`' , async ( ) => { fixture . detectChanges ( ) ; await fixture . whenStable ( ) ; expect ( component . agGrid . api ) . toBeTruthy ( ) ; } ) ;

Testing Grid Contents

One way to check the grid contents is to access the nativeElement and query DOM elements from there:

it ( 'the grid cells should be as expected' , async ( ) => { fixture . detectChanges ( ) ; await fixture . whenStable ( ) ; const cellElements = fixture . nativeElement . querySelectorAll ( '.ag-cell-value' ) ; expect ( cellElements . length ) . toEqual ( 3 ) ; expect ( cellElements [ 0 ] . textContent ) . toEqual ( "Test Name" ) ; expect ( cellElements [ 1 ] . textContent ) . toEqual ( "42" ) ; expect ( cellElements [ 2 ] . textContent ) . toEqual ( "£42" ) ; } ) ;

Testing User Supplied Components

To test user supplied components you can access them via the grid API.

For example, given the following code:

@ Component ( { standalone : true , template : ` £{{params?.value}} ` , } ) export class PoundRenderer implements ICellRendererAngularComp { params : ICellRendererParams | undefined ; agInit ( params : ICellRendererParams ) : void { this . params = params ; } refresh ( params : ICellRendererParams ) { this . params = params ; return true ; } } @ Component ( { selector : 'editor-cell' , template : ` <input #input [(ngModel)]="value" style="width: 100%"> ` } ) export class EditorComponent implements ICellEditorAngularComp { private params : ICellEditorParams ; public value : number ; @ ViewChild ( 'input' , { read : ViewContainerRef } ) public input ; agInit ( params : ICellEditorParams ) : void { this . params = params ; this . value = this . params . value ; } getValue ( ) : any { return this . value ; } setValue ( newValue : any ) { this . value = newValue ; } isCancelBeforeStart ( ) : boolean { return false ; } isCancelAfterEnd ( ) : boolean { return false ; } ; } @ Component ( { template : ` <div> <ag-grid-angular style="width: 100%; height: 350px;" class="ag-theme-quartz" [columnDefs]="columnDefs" [rowData]="rowData" [stopEditingWhenCellsLoseFocus]="false" (gridReady)="onGridReady($event)"> </ag-grid-angular> </div> ` } ) class TestHostComponent { rowData : any [ ] = [ { name : 'Test Name' , number : 42 } ] ; columnDefs : ColDef [ ] = [ { field : "name" } , { field : "number" , colId : "raw" , headerName : "Raw Number" , editable : true , cellEditor : EditorComponent } , { field : "number" , colId : "renderer" , headerName : "Renderer Value" , cellRenderer : PoundRenderer } ] ; api : GridApi ; public onGridReady ( params : GridReadyEvent ) { this . api = params . api ; } }

We can test that the EditorComponent works as follows:

it ( 'cell should be editable and editor component usable' , async ( ) => { fixture . autoDetectChanges ( ) ; await fixture . whenStable ( ) ; component . api . startEditingCell ( { rowIndex : 0 , colKey : 'raw' } ) ; const instances = component . api . getCellEditorInstances ( ) ; expect ( instances . length ) . toEqual ( 1 ) ; const editorComponent = instances [ 0 ] ; editorComponent . setValue ( 100 ) ; component . api . stopEditing ( ) ; await fixture . whenStable ( ) ; const cellElements = fixture . nativeElement . querySelectorAll ( '.ag-cell-value' ) ; expect ( cellElements . length ) . toEqual ( 3 ) ; expect ( cellElements [ 0 ] . textContent ) . toEqual ( "Test Name" ) ; expect ( cellElements [ 1 ] . textContent ) . toEqual ( "100" ) ; expect ( cellElements [ 2 ] . textContent ) . toEqual ( "£100" ) ; } ) ;

Testing with Angular Testing Library

It is also possible to use Angular Testing Library to test AG Grid. Here is one example showing how to test a row click handler that displays the last clicked row above the grid.

< div data - testid = "rowClicked" > Row Clicked : { { rowClicked ?. make } } < / div > < ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" [ rowData ] = "rowData" ( onRowClicked ) = "onRowClicked($event)" > < / ag - grid - angular >

import { render , screen } from '@testing-library/angular' ; import userEvent from '@testing-library/user-event' ; it ( 'Test cell clicked run row handler' , async ( ) => { render ( GridWrapperComponent ) ; const row = await screen . findByText ( 'Ford' ) ; await userEvent . click ( row ) ; const rowClicked = await screen . findByTestId ( 'rowClicked' ) ; expect ( rowClicked . textContent ) . toBe ( 'Row Clicked: Ford' ) ; } ) ;

Applying Styles To The Grid When Testing

Although not strictly necessary when unit testing the grid, it is still useful to see the grid rendered when debugging. In order for this to work you need to provide the CSS to karma.conf.js :

files : [ '../node_modules/ag-grid-community/styles/ag-grid.css' , '../node_modules/ag-grid-community/styles/ag-theme-quartz.css' ]

All the tests above and more can be found in the following GitHub Repo.

End to End (e2e) Testing with Playwright

Playwright is another popular e2e testing framework that can be used to test AG Grid applications. A few examples of how to use Playwright with AG Grid can be found in this Github Repo.

Next Up

Continue to the next section to learn about Testing Async.