This section shows how the detail height can be customised to suit application requirements.

Detail Height Options

The default height of each detail section (ie the row containing the Detail Grid in the master) is fixed at 300px . The height does not change based on how much data there is to display in the detail section.

To change the height of the details section from the default you have the following options:

Fixed Height: a custom fixed height can be provided for all detail sections instead of the default 300px .

Auto Height: detail sections can auto-size to fit based off the contents.

Dynamic Height: different heights can be provided for each detail section.

Fixed Height

Use the grid property detailRowHeight to set a fixed height for each detail row.

< ag - grid - angular [ detailRowHeight ] = "detailRowHeight" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . detailRowHeight = 200 ;

The following example sets a fixed row height for all detail rows.

Auto Height

Set grid property detailRowAutoHeight=true to have the detail grid to dynamically change its height to fit its rows.

< ag - grid - angular [ detailRowAutoHeight ] = "detailRowAutoHeight" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . detailRowAutoHeight = true ;

If you are not providing your own Detail Cell Renderer, then there is nothing else to be concerned about.

If you are providing your own Detail Cell Renderer, then you need to make sure the top most element of the Detail Cell Renderer has the correct height, as this is what the grid checks and matches the row height to. So make sure the CSS on the top most element is set so that its height is correct.

This can be a particular concern if providing a Detail Cell Renderer in Angular. Be aware that by default custom Angular tags will not inherit the height of their children. This can be fixed by adding display: inline-block style to the top most element of your component. This is done as follows:

@ Component ( { styles : [ ':host { display: inline-block; }' ] , }

When using Auto Height feature, the Detail Grid will render all of its rows all the time. Row Virtualisation will not happen. This means if the Detail Grid has many rows, it could slow down your application and could result in stalling the browser. Do not use Auto Height if you have many rows (eg 100+) in the Detail Grids. To know if this is a concern for your grid and dataset, try it out and check the performance.

Dynamic Height