This section shows how Line Sparklines can be customised by overriding the default line options.

The following Line Sparkline Options can be used to customise Line Sparklines:

Also see Additional Customisations for more advanced customisations that are common across all sparklines.

The snippet below shows option overrides for the Line Sparkline:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'line' , line : { stroke : 'rgb(124, 255, 178)' , strokeWidth : 2 , } , padding : { top : 5 , bottom : 5 , } , highlightStyle : { size : 7 , fill : 'rgb(124, 255, 178)' , strokeWidth : 0 } , }

The following example demonstrates the results of the Line Sparkline options above:

Line Options

To apply custom stroke and strokeWidth attributes to the line, set these properties under line options as shown:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'line' , line : { stroke : 'orange' , strokeWidth : 2 , } , }

The result of the above configuration is displayed below on the right, compared with default line options on the left.

Default Custom line

Marker Options

The markers are enabled by default but the size has been set to 0 px, making them invisible.

The size property in the highlightStyle options is 6 px by default, allowing the markers to become visible when in the highlighted state.

These formats can be modified to your liking by setting the marker and highlightStyle options as demonstated below.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'line' , marker : { size : 3 , shape : 'diamond' , fill : 'green' , stroke : 'green' , strokeWidth : 2 } , highlightStyle : { size : 10 , fill : 'cyan' , stroke : 'cyan' , } , }

In the snippet above, we have configured the marker size to be 3 px in the un-highlighted normal state, and 10 px in the highlighted state.

px in the un-highlighted normal state, and px in the highlighted state. Note that the fill and stroke are also different depending on the highlighted state of the marker.

The result of the above configuration is displayed below, compared with default marker options in the first sparkline.

Default Custom marker Custom highlighted marker

Crosshairs Options

Crosshairs display a vertical and horizontal line running across the sparklines when hovering on a data point. When the mouse is moved, the crosshairs will snap to the closest data point.

By default, the vertical crosshair line has been enabled for line sparklines and is displayed as a solid grey line.

The horizontal and vertical crosshair lines can be enabled or disabled independently by adding crosshairs options as shown below:

sparklineOptions : { crosshairs : { xLine : { enabled : false } , yLine : { enabled : false } } }

The style of the crosshair line, including stroke , strokeWidth , lineDash and lineCap , can be customised via the xLine and yLine options:

sparklineOptions : { crosshairs : { xLine : { enabled : true , lineDash : 'dash' , stroke : '#999' , } , yLine : { enabled : true , lineDash : 'dash' , stroke : '#999' , } , } }

Below is an example to show crosshair customisation. Note that:

The sparklines in the Change column have been configured so that both the vertical and horizontal crosshairs (xLine and yLine) are displayed as a dashed grey line.

column have been configured so that both the vertical and horizontal crosshairs (xLine and yLine) are displayed as a dashed grey line. The sparklines in the Rate Of Change column have been configured so that no crosshairs are displayed when the sparklines are hovered.

Sparkline Padding Options

To add extra space around the sparklines, custom padding options can be applied in the following way.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'line' , padding : { top : 10 , right : 5 , bottom : 10 , left : 5 } , }

The top , right , bottom and left properties are all optional and can be modified independently.

Default padding Custom padding

Additional Customisations

More advanced customisations are discussed separately in the following sections:

Axis - configure the axis type via axis options.

options. Tooltips - configure tooltips using tooltip options.

options. Points of Interest - configure individual points of interest using a formatter .

Interfaces

LineSparklineOptions