This section shows how Column Sparklines can be customised by overriding the default column options.

The following Column Sparkline Options can be used to customise Column Sparklines:

Also see Additional Customisations for more advanced customisations that are common across all sparklines.

The snippet below shows option overrides for the Column Sparkline:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , fill : '#91cc75' , stroke : '#91cc75' , highlightStyle : { fill : 'orange' } , paddingInner : 0.3 , paddingOuter : 0.1 , } ,

The following example demonstrates the results of the Column Sparkline options above:

Column Fill Options

To apply a custom color to the columns, set the fill property in sparklineOptions as shown:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , fill : '#91cc75' , }

Default Custom fill

It is possible to set the fill for the highlighted state of the column by adding fill in highlightStyle options as follows:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , highlightStyle : { fill : 'orange' , } }

Default highlighted fill Custom highlighted fill

The given fill string can be in one of the following formats:

#rgb - Short Hex Code

- Short Hex Code #rrggbb - Hex Code

- Hex Code rgb(r, g, b) - RGB

- RGB rgba(r, g, b, a) - RGB with an alpha channel

- RGB with an alpha channel CSS color keyword - such as aqua , orange , etc.

Column Stroke Options

By default, the strokeWidth of each column is 0 , so no outline is visible around the columns.

To add a stroke, modify the strokeWidth and stroke properties as shown below.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , stroke : '#ec7c7d' , strokeWidth : 2 , highlightStyle : { stroke : '#b5ec7c' , strokeWidth : 2 , } }

In the snippet above, we have configured the column stroke to be 2 px in the un-highlighted state, and 2 px in the highlighted state.

px in the un-highlighted state, and px in the highlighted state. Note that the stroke property is also different depending on the highlighted state of the column.

Here is the result of the configuration shown in the above snippet.

Default Custom stroke Custom highlighted stroke

If strokeWidth is set to a value greater than 1 , it is recommended to set the axis line strokeWidth to the same value in order to preserve the alignment of the columns with the axis line.

Column Padding Options

The spacing between columns is adjustable via the paddingInner property. This property takes values between 0 and 1.

It is a proportion of the “step”, which is the interval between the start of a band and the start of the next band.

Here's an example.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , paddingInner : 0.5 , }

Default Custom paddingInner

The padding on the outer edges of the first and last columns can also be adjusted. As with paddingInner , this value can be between 0 and 1.

If the value of paddingOuter is increased, the axis line will stick out more at both ends of the sparkline.

Here's a snippet where the paddingOuter is set to 0 .

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , paddingOuter : 0 , }

In this case there will be no gap on either end of the sparkline, i.e. between the axis line start and the first column and the axis line end and the last column. This is demonstrated below in the middle sparkline.

Default No paddingOuter Increased paddingOuter

Column Label Options

To enable column labels, set the enabled property in label options as shown:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , label : { enabled : true } }

Default Label enabled

It is possible to change the text value displayed as the label of individual columns by adding a formatter callback function to label options as follows:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , label : { enabled : true , formatter : labelFormatter } } function labelFormatter ( { value } ) { return ` ${ value } % ` }

Default Custom label text

To customise the label text style, set the style attributes in label options as follows:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , label : { enabled : true , fontWeight : 'bold' , fontStyle : 'italic' , fontSize : 9 , fontFamily : 'Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif' , color : 'black' , } }

Default Custom label text styles

The position of the labels can be specified by setting the placement property in label options. By default, the labels are positioned at the end of the columns on the inside, i.e. placement is set to insideEnd . The snippet below shows how the positioning of the label can be modified:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , label : { enabled : true , placement : 'center' , } }

Label placement options include insideBase , center , insideEnd and outsideEnd . These are shown in the screenshots below.

insideBase center

insideEnd outsideEnd

When configuring labels with placement: outsideEnd , it is recommended to add some padding to the sparkline using the padding options in order to prevent the labels from being clipped.

Axis Line Options

By default, an axis line is displayed which can be modified using the axis options.

Here is a snippet to demonstrate axis formatting.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , axis : { stroke : '#7cecb3' , strokeWidth : 3 , } , }

Default axis line Custom axis line

It's possible to remove the axis line entirely by setting the axis strokeWidth to 0 .

Sparkline Padding Options

To add extra space around the sparklines, custom padding options can be applied in the following way.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , padding : { top : 10 , right : 5 , bottom : 10 , left : 5 } , }

The top , right , bottom and left properties are all optional and can be modified independently.

Default padding Custom padding

Additional Customisations

More advanced customisations are discussed separately in the following sections:

Axis - configure the axis type via axis options.

options. Tooltips - configure tooltips using tooltip options.

options. Points of Interest - configure individual points of interest using a formatter .

Interfaces

ColumnSparklineOptions