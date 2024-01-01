The section Column Definitions explained how to configure columns. It is possible to change the configuration of the Columns after they are initially set. This section goes through how to update Column Definitions.

Adding & Removing Columns

It is possible to add and remove columns by updating the list of Column Definitions provided to the grid.

When new columns are set, the grid will compare with current columns and work out which columns are old (to be removed), new (new columns created) or kept.

The example below demonstrates adding and removing columns from a grid. Note the following:

Selecting the buttons to toggle between including or excluding the medal columns.

In the example above, note that any state applied to any column (e.g. sort, filter, width) will be kept if the column still exists after the new definitions are applied. For example try the following:

Resize Country column. Note changing columns doesn't impact its width.

Sort Country column. Note changing columns doesn't impact its sort.

Updating Column Definitions

All properties of a column definition can be updated. For example if you want to change the Header Name of a column, you update the headerName on the Column Definition and then set the list of Column Definitions into the grid again.

It is not possible to update the Column Definition of just one column in isolation. Only a new set of Column Definitions can be applied.

The example below demonstrates updating column definitions to change how columns are configured. Note the following:

All Columns are provided with just the field attribute set on the Column Definition.

attribute set on the Column Definition. 'Set Header Names' and 'Remove Header Names' sets and then subsequently removes the headerName attribute on all Columns.

attribute on all Columns. 'Set Value Formatter' and 'Remove Value Formatter' sets and then subsequently removes the valueFormatter attribute on all Columns.

attribute on all Columns. Note that any resizing, sorting etc of the Columns is kept intact between updates to the Column Definitions.

Changing Column State

Parts of the Column Definitions represent Column State. Column State is stateful information and represents changing values of the grid.

All stateful attributes of Column Definitions are as follows:

Stateful Attribute Initial Attribute Description width initialWidth Width of the column. flex initialFlex The flex value for setting this column's width. hide initialHide Whether this column should be hidden. pinned initialPinned Whether this column should be pinned. sort initialSort The sort to apply to this column. sortIndex initialSortIndex The order to apply sorting, if multi column sorting. rowGroup initialRowGroup Whether this column should be a row group. rowGroupIndex initialRowGroupIndex Whether this column should be a row group and in what order. pivot initialPivot If this column should be a pivot. pivotIndex initialPivotIndex Whether this column should be a pivot and in what order. aggFunc initialAggFunc The function to aggregate this column by if row grouping or pivoting.

If you are interested in changing Column State only and not the other parts of the column definitions, then consider working with the Column State API instead. Column State is provided as part of Column Definitions to enable these properties to be reactive. Some developers wish to update Column Definitions and expect the grid to respond. Other developers may find this non-intuitive and will prefer interacting with Column State directly.

The Initial Attribute will be used only when the Column is Created. The Stateful Attribute will be used when the Column is Created or Updated.

this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'country' , initialWidth : 200 , initialPinned : 'left' } , { field : 'country' , width : 200 , pinned : 'left' } ] ;

The example below shows Column Definitions using initial attributes. Note the following:

The initialWidth , initialSort and initialPinned are applied only when the columns are created.

, and are applied only when the columns are created. If you update the width, sort or pinned of a column by interacting with the grid's UI and then hit 'Set Columns with Initials', the columns state will not change.

Removing the columns first and then setting them again will use the initial values again.

The following example shows Column Definitions using stateful attributes. Note the following:

The width , sort and pinned stateful attributes are applied whenever Column Definitions are set.

, and stateful attributes are applied whenever Column Definitions are set. If you update the width, sort or pinned of a column by interacting with the grid's UI and then hit 'Set Columns with State', the columns state will change and the changes made via the UI will be lost.

Note the defaultColDef is used to remove state. For example sort=null is set so that any sorting the user might have done on another column is cleared down. Otherwise, the grid would see the sort attribute as undefined which means the state should not be changed.

null vs undefined

When a stateful attribute is set to undefined the grid ignores the attribute.

When a stateful attribute is set to null the grid clears the attribute.

For example the setting pinned=null will clear pinning on a column whereas pinned=undefined means the grid will leave pinned state as it is for that column.

If you don't want to upset any column state (e.g. if you don't want to undo any change the user has made to the columns via the grid's UI, such as applying a sort by clicking on a header, or dragging a column's width) then do not set the state attributes as by default they will be undefined .

Matching Columns

When a new Column Definition is passed to the grid, the grid needs to work out if it's an update of a Column or a new Column.

Most of the time the field attribute will match the Column. However field is both an optional and non-unique attribute, e.g. a valueGetter could be used instead of field, or two columns could share the same field.

Given the field is not a unique identifier, the grid uses the following rules to match columns:

If colId provided, match using colId Otherwise if field provided, match using field Otherwise match using object equality on Column Definition instance

In other words, to have the grid correctly match Columns make sure each Column has either a field or colId .

The example below demonstrates the different matching strategies. Note the following:

All columns, with the exception of Country, are matched correctly. This means any column width, sort etc will be kept between changes to the columns. Country will have its state reset, as it will be treated as a new column each time.

Athlete column is matched by object equality as the same column definition instance is provided to the grid each time.

Age column is matched by colId . The colId is needed as the column has no field attribute.

. The is needed as the column has no attribute. All other columns except Country are matched using the field attribute.

attribute. Country column is not matched as it's a different object instance and has no colId or field attributes.

Maintain Column Order

When Column Definitions are provided to the grid, the order of the Columns inside the grid is set to match the order of the newly provided Column Definitions. This means every time Columns are set, the order is guaranteed to match the order of the definitions. This is usually the desired and expected behaviour.

You may wish for the order of the Columns to not match the Column Definitions. For example suppose the user has rearranged Columns to their desired order, and then the application updates the Column Definitions (e.g. changes the Cell Renderer used), then it would be undesirable to reset the Column order, as the user's arranged order would be lost.

If the desired behaviour is that Column's order should be maintained, set the grid property maintainColumnOrder=true .

The example below demonstrates suppressing the Column order when Column Definitions are updated. The example has two sets of Columns, A and B. The order of the Column Definitions are different, however when switching between the Column sets, the order in the grid is maintained.

If the Columns are cleared out (clicking Clear) then when columns are set again the order will match the Column Definition order.

If there are new Columns added (eg the new set of Column Definitions has additional Columns to those currently present), then these new Columns will always be added at the end.

In order for the Column Order to be maintained, the grid needs to match the Columns. This can be done by ensuring each Column has a field or colId defined. Any Columns that can't be matched will be treated as new Columns and placed at the end.

Column Events

Column Events will get raised when setting new Column Definitions that update the current Columns. For example columnPinned event will get raised if applying the state results in a column getting pinned or unpinned.

The example below demonstrates events getting raised based on Column Definition changes. The example logs event information to the console, so best open the example in a new tab and observe the dev console.

Refreshing Headers

If you are creating your own Header Components then you will need to be aware of how Header Components are refreshed.

All Header Components that still exist after the new Column Definitions are applied (in other words, the Column still exists after the update, it was not removed) will have its refresh method called.

It is up to the Header Component to update based on any changes it may find in the Column Definition.

The example below demonstrates refreshing of the headers. Note the following:

Each column is configured to use a custom Header Component.

The Header Component logs to the console when its lifecycle methods/functions are called.

Toggling between 'Upper Header Names' and 'Lower Header Names' causes the Header Component to refresh.

Toggling between 'Filter On' and 'Filter Off' causes the Header Component to refresh. For frameworks where possible, the Header Component returns false which results in the component getting destroyed and recreated.

which results in the component getting destroyed and recreated. Toggling between 'Resize On' and 'Resize Off' causes the Header Component to refresh. However there is no change to the Header Component as it doesn't depend on resize - the resize UI is provided by the grid.

Column Definition Retrieval

There will be times where you'll want to retrieve the current Column Definition in order to perhaps persist them, or perhaps retrieve, alter and then re-apply the modified columns.

The current column definitions can be retrieved with getColumnDefs :

this . gridApi . getColumnDefs ( ) ;

Column Groups

Column Groups can be updated in the same way as Columns, you just update the Column Group Definition. For expandable groups, to have open / closed state to be maintained, you need to assign groupId in the Column Group Definition.

this . columnDefs = [ { headerName : 'Group A' , groupId : 'groupA' , children : [ { field : 'name' } , { field : 'age' , columnGroupShow : 'open' } ] } ] ;

In the example below, note the following: