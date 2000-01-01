Two date cell editors are provided -
agDateCellEditor for cell values provided as Date, and
agDateStringCellEditor for date values provided as String.
Enabling Date Cell Editor
Edit any of the cells in the grid below to see the Date Cell Editor.
The Date Cell Editor is a simple date editor that uses the standard HTML date input and requires cell values to be of type Date.
Enabled with
agDateCellEditor and configured with
IDateCellEditorParams.
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agDateCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
min: '2000-01-01',
min: '2019-12-31',
}
// ...other props
}
]