Custom HTML / DOM inside Cells is achieved using Cell Components. Create Custom Cell Components to have any HTML markup in a cell. The grid comes with some Provided Cell Components for common grid tasks.

The example below shows adding images, hyperlinks, and buttons to a cell using Custom Cell Components.

Custom Components

The interface for the Cell Component is as follows:

interface ICellRendererAngularComp { agInit ( params : ICellRendererParams ) : void ; refresh ( params : ICellRendererParams ) : boolean ; }

The Component is provided props containing, amongst other things, the value to be rendered.

class CustomButtonComponent implements ICellRendererAngularComp { agInit ( props : ICellRendererParams ) : void { this . cellValue = props . value ; }