Custom HTML / DOM inside Cells is achieved using Cell Components. Create Custom Cell Components to have any HTML markup in a cell. The grid comes with some Provided Cell Components for common grid tasks.
The example below shows adding images, hyperlinks, and buttons to a cell using Custom Cell Components.
Custom Components
The interface for the Cell Component is as follows:
interface ICellRendererAngularComp {
// Mandatory - Params for rendering
agInit(params: ICellRendererParams): void;
// Mandatory - Return true if you have managed the cell refresh yourself in this method, otherwise return false.
// If you return false, the grid will remove the component from the DOM and create a new component in its place
// with the new values.
refresh(params: ICellRendererParams): boolean;
}
The Component is provided
props containing, amongst other things, the value to be rendered.
class CustomButtonComponent implements ICellRendererAngularComp {
// ...
agInit(props: ICellRendererParams): void {
this.cellValue = props.value;
}
// ...
The provided
props (interface ICellRendererParams) are: