Number Filters allow you to filter number data.

Enabling Number Filters

The Number Filter can be configured as shown below:

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'age' , filter : 'agNumberColumnFilter' , filterParams : { } , } , ] ;

Example: Number Filter

The example below shows the Number Filter in action:

The first column shows the default Number Filter behaviour.

The second column demonstrates Custom Number Support and uses commas for decimals and allows a dollar sign ($) to be included.

Floating filters are enabled and also react to the configuration of allowedCharPattern .

Number Filter Parameters