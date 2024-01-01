This section gives an overview of the different filter types provided by the grid.

Filter Types

Column Filter - a column-based filter that filters rows using the values under a specific column:



Quick Filter - a text-based filter that filters rows across all columns and words in the text:



External Filter - an application filter that is independent of any filtering done within the grid:



Advanced Filter - a column-based filter that filters rows across all columns with type-ahead support and an advanced visual builder:

