The Loading Component is displayed for a row to show data is loading.

The example below demonstrates replacing the Provided Loading Component with a Custom Loading Component.

Custom Loading Component is supplied by name via gridOptions.loadingCellRenderer .

is supplied by name via . Custom Loading Component Parameters are supplied using gridOptions.loadingCellRendererParams .

are supplied using . Example simulates a long delay to display the spinner clearly.

Scrolling the grid will request more rows and again display the loading cell renderer.

Custom Component

The interface for the loading cell renderer component is as follows:

interface ILoadingCellRendererAngularComp { agInit ( params : ILoadingCellRendererParams ) : void ; }