The Loading Component is displayed for a row to show data is loading.
The example below demonstrates replacing the Provided Loading Component with a Custom Loading Component.
- Custom Loading Component is supplied by name via
gridOptions.loadingCellRenderer.
- Custom Loading Component Parameters are supplied using
gridOptions.loadingCellRendererParams.
- Example simulates a long delay to display the spinner clearly.
- Scrolling the grid will request more rows and again display the loading cell renderer.
Custom Component
The interface for the loading cell renderer component is as follows:
interface ILoadingCellRendererAngularComp {
// Mandatory - The agInit(params) method is called on the loading cell renderer once.
agInit(params: ILoadingCellRendererParams): void;
}
The
agInit(params) method takes a params object with the items listed below: