We will walk through an example that tests asynchronous grid code as part of your Angular application, using default build tools provided when using the Angular CLI.

Application To Test

The examples below tests that text entered into a filter box using the Quick Filter filters the rows. The test will also validate that the filtered row count is correctly updated in the component template.

The filter value uses two way data binding, via [(ngModel)]=quickFilterText , to update the quick filter text property that is bound to the grid Input [quickFilterText] .

< input type = " text " id = " quickFilter " [(ngModel)] = " quickFilterText " > < div id = " numberOfRows " > Number of rows: {{displayedRows}} </ div > < ag-grid-angular [quickFilterText] = " quickFilterText " (modelUpdated) = " onModelUpdated($event) " > </ ag-grid-angular >

The current number of displayed rows is shown in the template and is kept up to date by adding an event listener to the (modelUpdated) output.

export class AppComponent { public quickFilterText : string = '' ; public displayedRows : number = 0 ; onModelUpdated ( params : ModelUpdatedEvent ) { this . displayedRows = params . api . getDisplayedRowCount ( ) ; } }

The expected behaviour can be seen in the example below by entering the text "Germany" in the filter and seeing how there are 68 rows after filtering.

Configuring the Test Module

The first part of the test is to configure the test module.

beforeEach ( ( ) => { TestBed . configureTestingModule ( { declarations : [ TestHostComponent ] , } ) ; fixture = TestBed . createComponent ( AppComponent ) ; component = fixture . componentInstance ; let compDebugElement = fixture . debugElement ; quickFilterDE = compDebugElement . query ( By . css ( '#quickFilter' ) ) rowNumberDE = compDebugElement . query ( By . css ( '#numberOfRows' ) ) } ) ;

It is not recommended to run fixture.detectChanges() inside the beforeEach method as this can lead to numerous issues when testing asynchronous code.

Two approaches are outlined below to test the asynchronous grid behaviour.

Using async await (recommended)

(recommended) Using fakeAsync

Validation Helper Function

Both approaches share a common helper function, validateState , that tests the component at multiple stages to gain insight into how the test works. It validates the internal grid state, the state of the component variable and finally the rendered HTML output of the component.

function validateState ( { gridRows , displayedRows , templateRows } ) { expect ( component . grid . api . getDisplayedRowCount ( ) ) . toEqual ( gridRows ) expect ( component . displayedRows ) . toEqual ( displayedRows ) expect ( rowNumberDE . nativeElement . innerHTML ) . toContain ( templateRows ) }

async await

The easiest way to test asynchronous behaviour is to use async and await syntax along with the Angular method fixture.whenStable().

Filter Test (Concise)

Using fixture.autoDetectChanges() is a helpful way to write a concise test as follows.

it ( 'should filter rows by quickFilterText' , ( async ( ) => { fixture . autoDetectChanges ( ) await fixture . whenStable ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) quickFilterDE . nativeElement . value = 'Germany' quickFilterDE . nativeElement . dispatchEvent ( new Event ( 'input' ) ) ; await fixture . whenStable ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 68 , templateRows : 68 } ) } ) )

Filter Test (Verbose)

If you do not wish to use fixture.autoDetectChanges() then this is how you can control each step of the test.

it ( 'should filter rows by quickFilterText' , ( async ( ) => { expect ( component . grid ) . toBeUndefined ( ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) expect ( component . grid . api ) . toBeDefined ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 0 , templateRows : 0 } ) await fixture . whenStable ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 0 } ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) quickFilterDE . nativeElement . value = 'Germany' quickFilterDE . nativeElement . dispatchEvent ( new Event ( 'input' ) ) ; fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) await fixture . whenStable ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 68 , templateRows : 1000 } ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 68 , templateRows : 68 } ) } ) )

FakeAsync

Angular provides fakeAsync as a tool for testing asynchronous code. It enables tests to control the flow of time and when asynchronous tasks are executed.

Filter Test (Verbose)

The code below uses fakeAsync to test the quick filter. Step by step annotations are provided to explain why each flush and fixture.detectChanges method is required.

it ( 'should filter rows by quickFilterText' , fakeAsync ( ( ) => { expect ( component . grid ) . toBeUndefined ( ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) expect ( component . grid . api ) . toBeDefined ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 0 , templateRows : 0 } ) flush ( ) ; validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 0 } ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) quickFilterDE . nativeElement . value = 'Germany' quickFilterDE . nativeElement . dispatchEvent ( new Event ( 'input' ) ) ; validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) flush ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 68 , templateRows : 1000 } ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 68 , templateRows : 68 } ) } ) )

suppressBrowserResizeObserver