Cell customisation is done at the column level via the column definition. You can mix and match any of the following mechanisms:

Cell Style:

Cell Class:

Cell Class Rules:

Each of these approaches are presented in the following sections.

Some cell styles may also be overridden with CSS variables. See the full CSS variables reference.

Cell Style

Used to provide CSS styles directly (not using a class) to the cell. Can be either an object of CSS styles, or a function returning an object of CSS styles.