This section covers how to allow users to undo / redo their cell edits.
When Cell Editing is enabled in the grid, it is usually desirable to allow users to undo / redo any edits.
Users can change the contents of cells through the following grid features:
This Undo / Redo feature is designed to be a recovery mechanism for user editing mistakes. Performing data updates (except for cell edits), or grid operations that change the row / column order, e.g. sorting, filtering and grouping, will clear the undo / redo stacks.
Enabling Undo / Redo
The following undo / redo properties are provided in the grid options interface:
<ag-grid-angular
[undoRedoCellEditing]="undoRedoCellEditing"
[undoRedoCellEditingLimit]="undoRedoCellEditingLimit"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-angular>
this.undoRedoCellEditing = true;
this.undoRedoCellEditingLimit = 20;
As shown in the snippet above, undo / redo is enabled through the
undoRedoCellEditing property.
The default number of undo / redo steps is
10. To change this default the
undoRedoCellEditingLimit property can be used.
Undo / Redo Shortcuts
The following keyboard shortcuts are available when undo / redo is enabled:
- ^ Ctrl+Z / Command+Z: will undo the last cell edit(s).
- ^ Ctrl+Y / Command+Y: will redo the last undo.
Note that the grid needs focus for these shortcuts to have an effect.
Undo / Redo API
It is also possible to programmatically control undo / redo and check the number of currently available undo / redo actions. These API methods are listed below: