Change the overall colour scheme and appearance of data.
The grid exposes many CSS
--ag-*-color variables that affect the colour of elements.
--ag-font-size and
--ag-font-family control the default font for the grid.
Example
.ag-theme-quartz {
--ag-foreground-color: rgb(126, 46, 132);
--ag-background-color: rgb(249, 245, 227);
--ag-header-foreground-color: rgb(204, 245, 172);
--ag-header-background-color: rgb(209, 64, 129);
--ag-odd-row-background-color: rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.03);
--ag-header-column-resize-handle-color: rgb(126, 46, 132);
--ag-font-size: 17px;
--ag-font-family: monospace;
}
The above code produces these results:
Key colour variables
Some of the most important colour variables are listed below. For the full list check the full CSS variables reference - every colour variable is ends with
-color.