Style grid header cells and column groups.
The grid exposes many CSS variables starting
--ag-header-* for customising header appearance, and when these are not enough you can use CSS classes, in particular
ag-header,
ag-header-cell, and
ag-header-group-cell:
.ag-theme-quartz {
--ag-header-height: 30px;
--ag-header-foreground-color: white;
--ag-header-background-color: black;
--ag-header-cell-hover-background-color: rgb(80, 40, 140);
--ag-header-cell-moving-background-color: rgb(80, 40, 140);
}
.ag-theme-quartz .ag-header {
font-family: cursive;
}
.ag-theme-quartz .ag-header-group-cell {
font-weight: normal;
font-size: 22px;
}
.ag-theme-quartz .ag-header-cell {
font-size: 18px;
}
Header Column Separators and Resize Handles
Header Column Separators appear between every column, whereas Resize Handles only appear on resizeable columns (Group 1 in the example below).
.ag-theme-quartz {
--ag-header-column-separator-display: block;
--ag-header-column-separator-height: 100%;
--ag-header-column-separator-width: 2px;
--ag-header-column-separator-color: purple;
--ag-header-column-resize-handle-display: block;
--ag-header-column-resize-handle-height: 25%;
--ag-header-column-resize-handle-width: 5px;
--ag-header-column-resize-handle-color: orange;
}
Style Header on Filter
Each time a Column Filter is applied to a column, the CSS class
ag-header-cell-filtered is added to the header. This can be used for adding style to headers that are filtered.
The example below adds some styling to
ag-header-cell-filtered, so when you filter a column you will notice the column header change.
Styling the First and Last Columns
It's possible to style the all first and last column header (Grouped, Non-Grouped and Floating Filters) using CSS by targeting the
.ag-column-first and
.ag-column-last selectors as follows:
.ag-header-group-cell.ag-column-first {
background-color: #2244CC66;
color: white;
}
.ag-header-cell.ag-column-first {
background-color: #2244CC44;
color: white;
}
.ag-floating-filter.ag-column-first {
background-color: #2244CC22;
}
.ag-header-group-cell.ag-column-last {
background-color: #33CC3366;
}
.ag-header-cell.ag-column-last {
background-color: #33CC3344;
}
.ag-floating-filter.ag-column-last {
background-color: #33CC3322;
}