Overlays are for displaying messages over the grid.
When using the Client-side Data the grid uses two overlays:
- Loading Overlay: Displayed if
rowDataor
columnDefsare set to
nullor
undefined.
- No Rows Overlay: Displayed if
rowDatais an empty list.
You can manually show the overlays using the grid API's
showLoadingOverlay(),
showNoRowsOverlay() and
hideOverlay().
HTML templates can be provided to the overlays using grid properties
overlayLoadingTemplate and
overlayNoRowsTemplate.
Custom Overlays
This example demonstrates Custom Overlay Components.
Loading Overlay Component is configured via the grid properties
loadingOverlayComponent and
loadingOverlayComponentParams.
Implement this interface to provide a custom overlay when data is being loaded.
interface ILoadingOverlayComp {
// mandatory methods
// Returns the DOM element for this overlay
getGui(): HTMLElement;
// optional methods
// The init(params) method is called on the overlay once. See below for details on the parameters.
init(params: ILoadingOverlayParams): void;
// Gets called when the `loadingOverlayComponentParams` grid option is updated
refresh(params: ILoadingOverlayParams): void;
}
The interface for the overlay parameters is as follows: