Overlays are for displaying messages over the grid.

When using the Client-side Data the grid uses two overlays:

Loading Overlay: Displayed if rowData or columnDefs are set to null or undefined . No Rows Overlay: Displayed if rowData is an empty list.

You can manually show the overlays using the grid API's showLoadingOverlay() , showNoRowsOverlay() and hideOverlay() .

HTML templates can be provided to the overlays using grid properties overlayLoadingTemplate and overlayNoRowsTemplate .

Custom Overlays

This example demonstrates Custom Overlay Components.

Loading Overlay Component is configured via the grid properties loadingOverlayComponent and loadingOverlayComponentParams .

Implement this interface to provide a custom overlay when data is being loaded.

interface ILoadingOverlayComp { getGui ( ) : HTMLElement ; init ( params : ILoadingOverlayParams ) : void ; refresh ( params : ILoadingOverlayParams ) : void ; }

The interface for the overlay parameters is as follows: