Style text inputs, checkboxes, toggle buttons and range sliders.

Styling Text Inputs

Text inputs can be styled with a combination of CSS variables and selectors:

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-borders-input : dotted 2px ; --ag-input-border-color : orange ; } .ag-theme-quartz .ag-text-field-input { background-color : rgb ( 255 , 209 , 123 ) ; } .ag-theme-quartz .ag-text-field-input::placeholder { color : rgb ( 155 , 101 , 1 ) ; }

The CSS variables relevant to styling text inputs are: