The Legacy Sass API is deprecated and will be removed from the Grid in a future major release. The new API has been designed to be easy to upgrade to - it supports almost the same set of properties as the old API, with a few minor differences documented below.

If you created an app on v27 or earlier and have not updated your import paths, you will be using the Legacy Sass API even if you upgraded your ag-Grid dependency to v28. You can recognise Legacy Sass API import paths because they will have /dist/ or /src/ in them, e.g. @import "ag-grid-community/src/styles/ag-grid.scss" . Follow the instructions in this document to upgrade.

If you need to make changes to an app that is still using the legacy API, you can consult the Archived Documentation for the Legacy API.

Benefits of the new API

In addition to the benefits fo the new CSS Variable-driven styling system, the new Sass API provides some benefits:

Long-term stability and feature completeness. The Legacy API is being kept around for at least one major version in order to allow a grace period where customers can continue using the old API if they encounter issues with the new one. But the new API is the future, and as we add new features in future minor releases these may not be fully supported by the legacy API. Better validation to catch accidental passing of invalid parameter values. Faster compile times.

Upgrade instructions

In order to upgrade, you need to:

Alter the import paths to include the new API rather than the legacy API Pass your theme parameters to the new grid-styles mixin instead of the ag-theme-themename mixin Check the list of breaking changes below and see if you need to change any parameter values

Altering your Sass import paths and using the grid-styles mixin

@import "~ag-grid-community/src/styles/ag-grid.scss" ; @import "~ag-grid-community/src/styles/ag-theme-alpine/sass/ag-theme-alpine-mixin.scss" ; .ag-theme-alpine { @include ag-theme-alpine ( ( alpine-active-color : red ) ) ; .ag-header-cell { font-style : italic ; } } @use "~ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ; @include ag. grid-styles ( ( theme : alpine , alpine-active-color : red , ) ) ; .ag-theme-alpine { .ag-header-cell { font-style : italic ; } }

In the above example the Alpine theme is modified but not renamed. If you have renamed the theme, use the new extend-theme parameter:

.ag-theme-custom-name { @include ag-theme-alpine ( ( alpine-active-color : red ) ) ; .ag-header-cell { font-style : italic ; } } @include ag. grid-styles ( ( theme : custom-name , extend-theme : alpine , alpine-active-color : red , ) ) ; .ag-theme-custom-name { .ag-header-cell { font-style : italic ; } }

Grid Modules

If you are using grid Modules you will need to add the @ag-grid-community/styles module to your dependencies and alter the import paths as follows.

@import "~@ag-grid-community/core/dist/styles/ag-grid.scss" ; @use "~@ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ;

Breaking changes

We have tried to make the new Sass Styling API as backwards-compatible as possible, but there are a few breaking changes: