This section covers different ways to control how row groups are expanded and collapsed.

Opening Group Levels by Default

To open all groups down to a given group level use the groupDefaultExpanded grid option as shown below:

const [ columnDefs , setColumnDefs ] = useState ( [ { field : 'country' , hide : true , rowGroup : true } , { field : 'year' , hide : true , rowGroup : true } , { field : 'sport' } , { field : 'total' } ] ) ; const groupDefaultExpanded = 1 ; < AgGridReact columnDefs = { columnDefs } groupDefaultExpanded = { groupDefaultExpanded } / >

In the snippet above, all country row groups will be expanded by default as groupDefaultExpanded = 1 .

By default groupDefaultExpanded = 0 which means no groups are expanded by default. To expand all row groups set groupDefaultExpanded = -1 .

The example below demonstrates the groupDefaultExpanded behaviour. Note the following:

There are two active row groups as the supplied country and year column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

All country row groups are expanded by default as groupDefaultExpanded = 1 .

Open Groups by Default

To have groups open by default, implement the grid callback isGroupOpenByDefault . This callback is invoked each time a group is created.

const isGroupOpenByDefault = params => { return ( params . field == 'year' && params . key == '2004' ) || ( params . field == 'country' && params . key == 'United States' ) ; } ; < AgGridReact isGroupOpenByDefault = { isGroupOpenByDefault } / >