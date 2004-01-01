This section covers different ways to control how row groups are expanded and collapsed.
Opening Group Levels by Default
To open all groups down to a given group level use the
groupDefaultExpanded grid option as shown below:
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'country', hide: true, rowGroup: true },
{ field: 'year', hide: true, rowGroup: true },
{ field: 'sport' },
{ field: 'total' }
]);
// all 'country' row groups will be open by default
const groupDefaultExpanded = 1;
<AgGridReact
columnDefs={columnDefs}
groupDefaultExpanded={groupDefaultExpanded}
/>
In the snippet above, all
country row groups will be expanded by default as
groupDefaultExpanded = 1.
By default
groupDefaultExpanded = 0 which means no groups are expanded by default. To expand all row groups set
groupDefaultExpanded = -1.
The example below demonstrates the
groupDefaultExpanded behaviour. Note the following:
There are two active row groups as the supplied
countryand
yearcolumn definitions have
rowGroup=truedeclared.
All
countryrow groups are expanded by default as
groupDefaultExpanded = 1.
Open Groups by Default
To have groups open by default, implement the grid callback
isGroupOpenByDefault. This callback is invoked each time a group is created.
// expand when year is '2004' or when country is 'United States'
const isGroupOpenByDefault = params => {
return (params.field == 'year' && params.key == '2004') ||
(params.field == 'country' && params.key == 'United States');
};
<AgGridReact isGroupOpenByDefault={isGroupOpenByDefault} />
The params passed to the callback have the
IsGroupOpenByDefaultParams interface: