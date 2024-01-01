This section covers Server-Side Sorting using the Server-Side Row Model.
Sorting
Sorting is enabled by default in the grid and controlled via the
sortable column definition attribute.
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{ field: 'country'},
// Disable sorting by sport
{ field: 'sport', sortable: false },
]);
<AgGridReact columnDefs={columnDefs} />
For more details on sorting configurations see the section on Row Sorting.
Server-side Sorting
The actual sorting of rows is performed on the server when using the Server-Side Row Model. When a sort is applied in the grid a request is made for more rows via
getRows(params) on the Server-Side Datasource.
The request object sent to the server contains sort metadata in the
sortModel property, an example is shown below:
// Example request with sorting info
{
sortModel: [
{ colId: 'country', sort: 'asc' },
{ colId: 'year', sort: 'desc' },
]
}
Notice in the snippet above that the
sortModel contains an array of models for each column that has active sorts in the grid. The column ID and sort type can then be used by the server to perform the actual sorting.
The example below demonstrates sorting using the SSRM. Note the following:
- The server uses the metadata contained in the
sortModelto sort the rows.
- Open the browser's dev console to view the
sortModelsupplied in the request to the datasource.
- Try single / multi-column (using ⇧ Shift key) sorting by clicking on column headers.
Client-side Sorting
The Server-Side Row Model supports client-side sorting, which can be enabled using the property
serverSideEnableClientSideSort. With this property enabled, if the grid has all of the rows belonging to a group, the grid can sort these rows on the client-side.
The example below demonstrates client-side sorting using the SSRM. Note the following:
serverSideEnableClientSideSortis set to true
- Any row group with fewer than 100 rows (the default
cacheBlockSize) can be sorted via the client-side upon loading. Additionally, scrolling down through all of the blocks inside of a group until all rows are loaded will allow that row group to switch to using client-side sorting.
- Sorting the Athlete column happens client-side - the rows are not replaced by loading rows, and a request to the server is not made. This is because the child rows for the expanded row group are all loaded and can be sorted client-side.
- Sorting the Group column or any of the aggregated columns happens server-side - the rows are replaced by loading rows, and a request to the server is made. This is because the number of top-level rows exceeds the default
cacheBlockSizevalue of 100 and the grid doesn’t have all the rows client-side in order to sort them.
- After the grid is loaded, scroll down to the bottom of the grid - this loads all of the top-level rows. At this point all the top-level rows have been loaded which allows sorting the Group column or any of the aggregated columns to happen client-side. This is why when sorting the rows are not replaced by loading rows and a request to the server is not made.
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn about SSRM Filtering.