React Data Grid

Tool Panels

This section covers Tool Panels, available via the grid's Side Bar, which allow for easy access to powerful grid operations such as grouping, pivoting, and filtering. Custom Tool Panels can also be provided to the grid.

Overview

Tool Panels are panels that sit in the Side Bar to the right of the grid. The Side Bar allows access to the tool panels via buttons that work like tabs. The Side Bar and a Tool Panel are shown in the screenshot below.

Provided Tool Panels

The grid provides the following Tool Panels:

Custom Tool Panel Components

In addition to the provided Tool Panels, it is also possible to provide custom Tool Panels.

For more details refer to the section: Custom Tool Panel Components.

API

The gridApi has the following methods that can be used to interact with the tool panel.