Here we give some hints on testing AG Grid as part of your application.

Testing with Jest

If you're using Modules then you will have to make the following configuration changes to accommodate ES Modules - if you're using Packages then this configuration is not required.

In order to test AG Grid with Jest you'll need to make the following configuration changes:

In jest.config.js add the following lines:

module . exports = { "transform" : { "^.+\\.(ts|tsx|js|jsx|mjs)$" : [ "babel-jest" ] } , transformIgnorePatterns : [ '/node_modules/(?!(@ag-grid-community|@ag-grid-enterprise)/)' ] }

Testing with React Testing Library

In the following examples we will be using React Testing Library to test AG Grid. Each example will share a common App starting point that is defined below.

const App = ( ) => { const [ rowData ] = useState ( [ { make : 'Toyota' , model : 'Celica' , price : 35000 } , { make : 'Ford' , model : 'Mondeo' , price : 32000 } , { make : 'Porsche' , model : 'Boxster' , price : 72000 } ] ) ; const [ colDefs , setColDefs ] = useState < ColDef [ ] > ( [ { field : 'make' } , { field : 'model' } , { field : 'price' } , ] ) ; return ( < div className = "ag-theme-quartz" style = { { height : 400 , width : 600 } } > < AgGridReact rowData = { rowData } columnDefs = { colDefs } / > < / div > ) ; } ;

Testing Cell Contents

The following example shows how to validate the grid is displaying the expected values including those cells using a custom cell renderer.

const BuyCellRenderer = ( props : CustomCellRendererProps ) => { const buttonClick = ( ) => props . node . setDataValue ( 'bought' , true ) ; return ( < > { props . data ?. bought ? < span > Bought a { props . data ?. make } < / span > : < button onClick = { buttonClick } > Buy : { props . data ?. make } < / button > } < / > ) ; } ; const [ colDefs , setColDefs ] = useState < ColDef [ ] > ( [ { field : 'make' } , { field : 'model' } , { field : 'price' , valueFormatter : ( params ) => "$" + params . value . toLocaleString ( ) } , { field : 'bought' , cellRenderer : BuyCellRenderer } ] ) ;

The code to test the valueFormatter and cellRenderer is as follows.

test ( 'value formatter and cell renderer' , async ( ) => { render ( < App / > ) ; expect ( screen . getByText ( '$72,000' ) ) . toBeDefined ( ) ; const porscheButton = await screen . findByText ( 'Buy: Porsche' ) ; expect ( porscheButton ) . toBeDefined ( ) ; act ( ( ) => porscheButton . click ( ) ) ; expect ( screen . findByText ( 'Bought a Porsche' ) ) . toBeDefined ( ) ; } ) ;

Clicking Rows

To test clicking rows it is recommend to use userEvent from testing-library/user-event to trigger row click event handlers. The following test displays the last clicked row above the grid.

< div data - testid = "rowClicked" > Row Clicked : { rowClicked ?. make } < / div > < div className = "ag-theme-quartz" style = { { height : 400 , width : 600 } } > < AgGridReact rowData = { rowData } columnDefs = { colDefs } onRowClicked = { onRowClicked } / > < / div >

test ( 'render grid and click a row' , async ( ) => { render ( < App / > ) ; const row = await screen . findByText ( 'Ford' ) ; expect ( row ) . toBeDefined ( ) ; await userEvent . click ( row ) ; const rowClicked = await screen . findByTestId ( 'rowClicked' ) ; expect ( rowClicked . textContent ) . toBe ( 'Row Clicked: Ford' ) ; } ) ;

Cell Editing

The following example shows how to mimic a user editing a cell's value.

test ( 'double click cell to edit' , async ( ) => { render ( < App / > ) ; const porschePrice = await screen . findByText ( '$72,000' ) expect ( porschePrice ) . toBeDefined ( ) ; await userEvent . dblClick ( porschePrice ) ; const input : HTMLInputElement = within ( porschePrice ) . getByLabelText ( 'Input Editor' ) ; await userEvent . keyboard ( '100000' ) ; fireEvent . keyDown ( input , { key : 'Enter' , code : 'Enter' } ) ; expect ( screen . findByText ( '$100,000' ) ) . toBeDefined ( ) ; } ) ;

All the tests above and more can be found in the following GitHub Repo.

End to End (e2e) Testing with Playwright

Playwright is another popular e2e testing framework that can be used to test AG Grid applications. A few examples of how to use Playwright with AG Grid can be found in this Github Repo.