When Row Grouping, aggregation functions can be applied to any column to populate the group row with values.

Enabling Aggregation

There are two ways to enable aggregation.

You can set colDef.enableValue=true to enable aggregation via the column menu and dragging in the columns tool panel.

Another way to enable aggregations is with the built-in aggregation functions: sum , min , max , count , avg , first , and last . The following snippet shows how these agg functions can be applied to columns via colDef.aggFunc :

const [ columnDefs , setColumnDefs ] = useState ( [ { field : 'country' , rowGroup : true , hide : true } , { field : 'year' , rowGroup : true , hide : true } , { field : 'gold' , aggFunc : 'sum' } , { field : 'silver' , aggFunc : 'max' } , { field : 'bronze' , aggFunc : 'avg' } , ] ) ; < AgGridReact columnDefs = { columnDefs } / >

The example below uses the same built-in aggregation functions shown in the snippet above. Note the following:

Rows are grouped by the Country and Year columns by enabling the rowGroup column definition property.

The Gold, Silver and Bronze value columns have different agg functions applied via colDef.aggFunc .

The built-in functions will support bigint values if you have them in your data, but the avg function will lose precision as it can only use integer arithmetic if bigint is used.

Customisations

The previous example demonstrated how the built-in agg functions can be used, however extensive Aggregation customisations are also possible as summarised below:

Custom Functions - provide custom aggregations to the grid.

- provide custom aggregations to the grid. Aggregation Filtering - configure and customise how aggregations are filtered.

- configure and customise how aggregations are filtered. Other Customisations - other ways to customise aggregations.

API Reference

Aggregations can be configured using the following column property: