React Data Grid

Excel Export - Customising Content

Customising Cell and Row Group values

By default, the values exported to Excel will be formatted via the Using the Value Formatter for Export feature.

The grid cell and row group values can be customised specifically for Excel export using the following function params for a call to exportDataAsExcel API method or in the defaultExcelExportParams.

gridApi.exportDataAsExcel({
    processCellCallback(params) {
        const value = params.value
        return value === undefined ? '' : `_${value}_`
    },
    processRowGroupCallback(params) {
        return `row group: ${params.node.key}`
    }
})