The DOM also has stateful vs non-stateful attributes. For example consider a DOM element and setting element.style.width="100px" will indefinitely set width to 100 pixels, the browser will not change this value. However setting element.scrollTop=200 will set the scroll position, but the browser can change the scroll position further following user interaction, thus scroll position is stateful as the browser can change the state.

The full list of stateful attributes of Columns are represented by the ColumnStateParams interface: