Number Filters allow you to filter number data.
Enabling Number Filters
The Number Filter can be configured as shown below:
const [columnDefs, setColumnDefs] = useState([
{
field: 'age',
// configure column to use the Number Filter
filter: 'agNumberColumnFilter',
filterParams: {
// pass in additional parameters to the Number Filter
},
},
]);
<AgGridReact columnDefs={columnDefs} />
Example: Number Filter
The example below shows the Number Filter in action:
- The first column shows the default Number Filter behaviour.
- The second column demonstrates Custom Number Support and uses commas for decimals and allows a dollar sign ($) to be included.
- Floating filters are enabled and also react to the configuration of
allowedCharPattern.
Number Filter Parameters
Number Filters are configured though the
filterParams attribute of the column definition (
INumberFilterParams interface):