An alternative to using the browser's select popup for dropdowns inside the grid.

The Rich Select Cell Editor allows users to enter a cell value from a list of provided values by searching or filtering the list.

Enabling Rich Select Cell Editor

Edit any cell in the grid below to see the Rich Select Cell Editor.

Enabled with agRichSelectCellEditor and configured with IRichCellEditorParams .

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'English' , 'Spanish' , 'French' , 'Portuguese' , '(other)' ] , } } ]

Benefits over browser's select are as follows:

Uses DOM row virtualisation so very large lists can be displayed.

Integrates with the grid perfectly, avoiding glitches seen with the standard select.

Uses HTML to render the values: you can provide cell renderers to customise what each value looks like.

Customisation

Cell Renderer

The cell renderer used within the editor can be customised as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellRenderer : ColourCellRenderer , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'AliceBlue' , 'AntiqueWhite' , 'Aqua' , ] , cellRenderer : ColourCellRenderer , valueListMaxHeight : 220 } } ]

Search Values

Different types of search are possible within the editor list as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellRenderer : ColourCellRenderer , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'AliceBlue' , 'AntiqueWhite' , 'Aqua' , ] , allowTyping : true , filterList : true , highlightMatch : true , valueListMaxHeight : 220 } } ]

Allow Typing

The editor input can be configured to allow text input, which is used to match different parts of the editor list items as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellRenderer : ColourCellRenderer , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'AliceBlue' , 'AntiqueWhite' , 'Aqua' , ] , allowTyping : true , filterList : true , highlightMatch : true , valueListMaxHeight : 220 } } ]

Format Values

Items in the editor list can be formatted as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'English' , 'Spanish' , 'French' , 'Portuguese' , '(other)' ] , formatValue : value => value . toUpperCase ( ) } } ]

Async Values

List values can be provided asynchronously to the editor as shown below:

The values property can receive a Promise that resolves an array of values.

function getValueFromServer ( params : ICellEditorParams ) : Promise < string [ ] > { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { setTimeout ( ( ) => resolve ( [ 'English' , 'Spanish' , 'French' , 'Portuguese' , '(other)' ] ) , 1000 ) ; } ) ; }

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : getValueFromServer ( ) , } } ]

API Reference