This section shows how Tree Data can be used with the Server-Side Row Model.

Tree Data

Tree Data is defined as data that has parent / child relationships where the parent / child relationships are provided as part of the data. This is in contrast to Row Grouping where the parent / child relationships are the result of grouping. When working with Tree Data, there are no columns getting grouped.

An example of a Tree Data JSON structure is shown below:

[ { "employeeId" : 101 , "employeeName" : "Erica Rogers" , "jobTitle" : "CEO" , "employmentType" : "Permanent" , "children" : [ { "employeeId" : 102 , "employeeName" : "Malcolm Barrett" , "jobTitle" : "Exec. Vice President" , "employmentType" : "Permanent" , "children" : [ { "employeeId" : 103 , "employeeName" : "Leah Flowers" , "jobTitle" : "Parts Technician" , "employmentType" : "Contract" } , { "employeeId" : 104 , "employeeName" : "Tammy Sutton" , "jobTitle" : "Service Technician" , "employmentType" : "Contract" } ] } ] } ]

It is expected that the data set will be too large to send over the network, hence the SSRM is used to lazy-load child row as the parent rows are expanded.

Tree Data Mode

In order to set the grid to work with Tree Data, simply enable Tree Data mode via the Grid Options using: gridOptions.treeData = true .

Supplying Tree Data