This section shows how Pivot Charts can be created via the Grid API.
Creating Pivot Charts
Pivot Charts can be created through
gridApi.createPivotChart() as shown below:
gridApi.createPivotChart({
chartType: 'groupedColumn',
// other options...
});
The snippet above creates a Pivot Chart with the
groupedColumn chart type. For a full list of options see Pivot Chart API.
The following example demonstrates how Pivot Charts can be created programmatically via
gridApi.createPivotChart():
Pivot Chart API
Pivot Charts can be created programmatically using: